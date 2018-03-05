115 cases of Hepatitis A confirmed in Jefferson County

A Hanover man is charged with intimidation after allegedly making threats against an area hospital.More >>
A Hanover man is charged with intimidation after allegedly making threats against an area hospital.More >>
There have been three fatal crashes at rail road crossings along US 31 in Southern Indiana since the summer of 2017. Those who work near Friday’s collision say unfortunately they were not surprised.More >>
There have been three fatal crashes at rail road crossings along US 31 in Southern Indiana since the summer of 2017. Those who work near Friday’s collision say unfortunately they were not surprised.More >>
In November, the state declared a hepatitis outbreak. Louisville has seen most of those cases.More >>
In November, the state declared a hepatitis outbreak. Louisville has seen most of those cases.More >>
A man who usually prosecutes crimes became a victim Sunday night, when he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up in his own home.More >>
A man who usually prosecutes crimes became a victim Sunday night, when he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up in his own home.More >>
A program called Ralphie's Promise is a new way to honor pets who have passed, while helping other animals heal and find their forever homes.More >>
A program called Ralphie's Promise is a new way to honor pets who have passed, while helping other animals heal and find their forever homes.More >>