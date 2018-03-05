115 cases of Hepatitis A confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — More than 100 cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Louisville Metro Public Health Department.

In November, the state declared a hepatitis outbreak. Louisville has seen most of those cases.

“Some weeks it’s every day we are seeing a new case, some days we see more than one new case,” Dr. Caloia, medical director of Metro Health said.

Typically, the city sees just a couple cases a year, according to Dr. Caloia.

The state usually sees around 20 cases a year.

Dr. Caloia says the homeless population is being hit the hardest.

While it isn’t spread through needles, drug-users are also at a high risk for contracting the infection.

Dr. Caloia says besides getting the vaccine, hand washing is the most important way to prevent spreading Hep A.

Last week, Kroger announced an employee in the produce department of the Dixie Highway location was diagnosed with the infection.

That means people who bought produce at the store between February 4 and 28 may have been exposed.

As of Monday afternoon, a representative for Kroger says they have not received any reports of customers infected with the infection or showing any symptoms.

Symptoms of Hep A include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice.

