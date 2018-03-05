Maryland church offers chance to win salvation _ and a car - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Maryland church offers chance to win salvation _ and a car

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - Please God, give me salvation - and a car.

That prayer may have been uttered by more than a few people at a Maryland church on Sunday. That's because Destiny Church in Columbia handed out five used cars to demonstrate God's goodness and to attract new members.

The Washington Post reported that the church gave away the cars to increase attendance at its new location. It was the first Sunday at a building in a strip mall for the 7-year-old nondenominational church.

Pastor Stephen Chandler said the predominantly African-American church normally draws up to 1,100 people. This week, the church gave away 2,250 tickets in advance of three services.

The church added a fourth service, which meant it had to buy another car to give away. The fifth car was given to a family in need.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

    Push is on to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:11 AM EST2018-03-05 13:11:07 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-03-06 01:13:50 GMT
    Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel...More >>
    Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.More >>

  • Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

    Buried alive: Video shows man's rescue after avalanche

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-03-06 00:41:20 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-03-06 01:13:44 GMT
    (Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...(Heavenly Mountain Resort via AP). In this photo provided by the Heavenly Mountain Resort, fresh snow covers most of a table and chairs Friday, March 2, 2018, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, ...
    Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.More >>
    Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snow.More >>

  • Should schools be required to tell parents about bullying?

    Should schools be required to tell parents about bullying?

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:31 PM EST2018-03-05 18:31:17 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-03-06 01:13:43 GMT
    Should schools be required to tell parents if their child is being bullied?.More >>
    Should schools be required to tell parents if their child is being bullied?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly