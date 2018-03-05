Special prosecutor requested in case of former LMPD detective - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Special prosecutor requested in case of former LMPD detective

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Mark Handy (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A resolution was introduced in Metro Council Monday in the case of former LMPD Homicide Detective and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Handy.

Jessica Green sponsored the resolution, which requested the Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Handy.

Read the full resolution here:

The resolution asserted the Legislative Council of Metro Council is concerned Handy "may have engaged in criminal conduct, which may have contributed to the wrongful conviction of Edwin Chandler". Chandler was convicted in the murder of Brenda Whitfield.

Chandler was exonerated in 2009.

