Lt. Governor praises Indiana's tourism increase

The Indiana Tourism Conference will continue until Wednesday at the Radisson Louisville North. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana's Lieutenant Governor was in Clarksville Monday to discuss Indiana Tourism.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gave the welcome speech at the Indiana Tourism Conference.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Omni Louisville Hotel crews spend final hours applying finishing touches

+ Tree planting program honors lost pets, benefits neglected animals

+ Hoosiers mark first day of Sunday alcohol sales

In her opening remarks, Lt. Governor Crouch praised those who have increased tourism in the Hoosier state.

"You are our goodwill ambassadors and we are so grateful to you for the job that you're doing." Crouch said. "As tourism professionals, you have a dream of what your communities should be like and that dream becomes a vision through hard work, and then that vision becomes reality and you end up telling a story of community and the story of Indiana."

The Indiana Tourism Conference will take place at the Radisson Louisville North hotel until Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.