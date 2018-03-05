City of Hurstbourne residents concerned about Topgolf

Barber said he’s been living in the City of Hurstbourne for nearly 30 years. When he says he doesn’t want Topgolf in his backyard, it’s not an exaggeration. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – You eat, you drink and you swing. What TopGolf has to offer is not a difficult concept to understand.

It could all be coming to Louisville. Topgolf confirmed to WAVE 3 News Monday that they are currently “actively pursuing a location in Louisville.” However, they did not confirm whether that location is the former Sears behind Oxmoor Center Mall.

According to Metro Louisville records, Topgolf has applied for a zoning change in that exact area. The Louisville Metro Board of Zoning Adjustment has not approved the zoning change yet, but did confirm an application has been filed to change that area from R-4 (Residential) and C-1 (Commercial) to C-2 (Commercial). The change would allow new construction in that area.

Topgolf touts itself as an entertainment destination driving range, where you can your swings while having a good time with food and drinks. Most residents in the City of Hurstbourne understand that concept. But when it comes to having all that in the former Sears behind Oxmoor Center Mall, some neighbors have concerns.

“I’ve never seen [Topgolf] up front, I’ve never been to one,” Bryan Barber said. “I understand it’s a lot of fun, but not in my backyard.”

Barber said he’s been living in the City of Hurstbourne for nearly 30 years. When he says he doesn’t want Topgolf in his backyard, it’s not an exaggeration. The Barber household would be the closest to the driving range and he explained that he is worried about a couple of things.

“Drinking, 2 o’clock in the morning, soundwaves coming back and forth,” Barber said. “I’m not real happy about that.”

He said he’s not just worried about the noise either.

“I understand there’s going to be light poles, they’re going to be a hundred something feet tall,” Barber added.

To be precise, “170 feet,” explained City of Hurstbourne Administrative Officer Jim Leidgen said. “If you translate that into stories, that’s over 15 stories in height. It’s pretty big.”

Leidgen explained that with big projects, come big futures.

“People are in favor of development,” Leidgen said. “There’s no doubt. That’s an easy conclusion to draw to. The right kind of development is what the city is looking for."

Leidgen said finding that right fit starts with input. The City of Hurstbourne will be holding a public meeting next Monday, March 12, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Matthews Community Center.

