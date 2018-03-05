Demolition project to cause lane closures in E-town

The closure will be in effect at all times of the day and night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers in Hardin County should be alert for traffic changes in downtown Elizabethtown.

U.S. 31 W southbound will be reduced to one lane until the end of March.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 115 cases of Hepatitis A confirmed in Jefferson County

+ City of Hurstbourne residents concerned about Topgolf

+ Special prosecutor requested in case of former LMPD detective

The lane closure is due to a building demolition project taking place on the southwest corner of the square. Drivers should expect short delays during busy traffic times.

The closure will be in effect at all times of the day and night.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.