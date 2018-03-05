Demolition project to cause lane closures in E-town - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Demolition project to cause lane closures in E-town

By Sydney Harbin, Assistant News Specialist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers in Hardin County should be alert for traffic changes in downtown Elizabethtown.

U.S. 31 W southbound will be reduced to one lane until the end of March.

The lane closure is due to a building demolition project taking place on the southwest corner of the square. Drivers should expect short delays during busy traffic times.

The closure will be in effect at all times of the day and night.

