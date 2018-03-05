Middletown, Anchorage merge fire departments

This picture shows the area covered by the merger between Middletown Fire Protection District and Anchorage Fire and EMS. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The merger between the Middletown Fire Protection District and Anchorage Fire & EMS is now official.

The merger went into effect March 1 through an executive order signed by Mayor Fischer.

The fire department said the merger has been years in the making. They believe it will ensure residents have the very best fire and emergency protection services available.

The two entities, which are headquartered on Urton Lane in Middletown, will now operate as Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS.

