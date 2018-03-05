Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

1st Region=

Semifinal=

Graves Co. 53, Marshall Co. 48

McCracken County 50, Mayfield 38

2nd Region=

Championship=

University Heights 78, Christian Co. 70

4th Region=

Semifinal=

Bowling Green 71, Todd Co. Central 44

Warren Central 75, Russell Co. 61

5th Region=

Semifinal=

John Hardin 68, Campbellsville 46

LaRue Co. 48, Adair Co. 45

7th Region=

Championship=

Lou. Trinity 68, Lou. Ballard 53

8th Region=

Semifinal=

Oldham Co. 57, Gallatin Co. 36

South Oldham 95, Anderson Co. 53

9th Region=

Championship=

Cov. Catholic 74, Dixie Heights 31

10th Region=

Semifinal=

Campbell Co. 76, George Rogers Clark 71

Scott 46, Paris 43

11th Region=

Championship=

Scott Co. 46, Lex. Christian 44

12th Region=

Semifinal=

Mercer Co. 80, Somerset 61

Southwestern 53, Pulaski Co. 44

13th Region=

Championship=

Corbin 66, South Laurel 62

14th Region=

Semifinal=

Estill Co. 61, Cordia 52, OT

Knott Co. Central 70, Perry Co. Central 43

15th Region=

Semifinal=

Johnson Central 93, Belfry 64

Pikeville 54, Paintsville 51

16th Region=

Semifinal=

Ashland Blazer 57, Raceland 48, OT

Boyd Co. 52, Rowan Co. 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.