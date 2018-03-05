Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
1st Region=
Semifinal=
Graves Co. 53, Marshall Co. 48
McCracken County 50, Mayfield 38
2nd Region=
Championship=
University Heights 78, Christian Co. 70
4th Region=
Semifinal=
Bowling Green 71, Todd Co. Central 44
Warren Central 75, Russell Co. 61
5th Region=
Semifinal=
John Hardin 68, Campbellsville 46
LaRue Co. 48, Adair Co. 45
7th Region=
Championship=
Lou. Trinity 68, Lou. Ballard 53
8th Region=
Semifinal=
Oldham Co. 57, Gallatin Co. 36
South Oldham 95, Anderson Co. 53
9th Region=
Championship=
Cov. Catholic 74, Dixie Heights 31
10th Region=
Semifinal=
Campbell Co. 76, George Rogers Clark 71
Scott 46, Paris 43
11th Region=
Championship=
Scott Co. 46, Lex. Christian 44
12th Region=
Semifinal=
Mercer Co. 80, Somerset 61
Southwestern 53, Pulaski Co. 44
13th Region=
Championship=
Corbin 66, South Laurel 62
14th Region=
Semifinal=
Estill Co. 61, Cordia 52, OT
Knott Co. Central 70, Perry Co. Central 43
15th Region=
Semifinal=
Johnson Central 93, Belfry 64
Pikeville 54, Paintsville 51
16th Region=
Semifinal=
Ashland Blazer 57, Raceland 48, OT
Boyd Co. 52, Rowan Co. 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
