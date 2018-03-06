UofL football players give help to flood victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team assisted homeowners trying to recover from the recent flooding.

A bus load of players distributed water and cleaning supplies for the Red Cross in the Riveria subdivision off River Road Monday night, where floodwaters as high as 8 feet entered some homes.

"We are thankful for the University of Louisville Cardinals football team for stepping in to help residents receive much-needed supplies," Jennifer Adrio, the Kentucky Region Red Cross CEO, said. "Disaster workers with the Red Cross remain hard at work to be sure people in Kentucky and southern Indiana have what they need as they continue to clean up. Without partners like the UofL Cardinals, this work would not be possible."

The players expressed an eagerness to help. For some who came from different parts of the country, it was the first time they had seen flooding.

"This is something new, this flooding that's been going on," senior offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil said. "Personally I think it's exciting to come out here and see people and see what's going on and be able to help."

