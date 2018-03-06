2 shot, 1 killed off New Cut Rd.

Police found one victim on Cogan Blvd., and another nearby on Candace Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men were shot late Monday night off New Cut Road, MetroSafe told us. Police confirmed one of them has died.

The shootings were reported at 11:54 p.m. on Candace Way and Cogan Boulevard. Those locations are cross-streets that surround an apartment complex off New Cut Road, just south of 3rd Street Road.

Police confirmed the victim on Cogan Blvd. was shot twice, and the victim on Candace Way was shot once. One of the men has died from his injuries.

Emergency crews are expected to transport the other man to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Police are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

