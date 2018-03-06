Picture of toddler's first bite of pizza goes viral

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A toddler got her first taste of the best food on earth, and her reaction has gone viral.

Dad Jody Avirgan, host of the FiveThirtyEight podcast, posted the picture of the little girl's reaction when she ate pizza for the first time. Her eyes are closed, her arms stretched over her head, the expression on her sauce-covered face is true bliss.

The picture has been shared nearly 60,000 times on Twitter and has prompted other parents to share their kids' experiences with foods that they love.

From scarymommy.com:

