March 6, 2018

North Lime Coffee and Donuts
How about some house-made donuts and coffee for an afternoon pick-me-up? North Lime Coffee and Donuts mixes, cuts, fries and ices every single donut by hand. They use simple ingredients and train their baristas well to make sure that your coffee pairs perfectly with your donut.
1228 S 7th Street
Monday-Friday, 6am-noon
Saturday, 7am-4pm
Sunday, 8am-1pm
(502) 398-5739
http://Facebook.com/NorthLimeOldLou
Better Business Bureau
Have you been scammed? The Better Business Bureau is here to help inform you about popular scams in WAVE Country.
(800) 388-2222
