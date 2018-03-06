March 6, 2018

North Lime Coffee and Donuts

How about some house-made donuts and coffee for an afternoon pick-me-up? North Lime Coffee and Donuts mixes, cuts, fries and ices every single donut by hand. They use simple ingredients and train their baristas well to make sure that your coffee pairs perfectly with your donut.

1228 S 7th Street

Monday-Friday, 6am-noon

Saturday, 7am-4pm

Sunday, 8am-1pm

(502) 398-5739

http://NorthLime.net

http://Facebook.com/NorthLimeOldLou

Better Business Bureau

Have you been scammed? The Better Business Bureau is here to help inform you about popular scams in WAVE Country.

http://BBB.org

(800) 388-2222

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.