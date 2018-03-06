'Call To Post': Churchill Downs announces job fair ahead of Derby season

The lowest parts of the waterfront have the biggest mess: The Great Lawn, the Harbor Lawn and the Wharf.More >>
The lowest parts of the waterfront have the biggest mess: The Great Lawn, the Harbor Lawn and the Wharf.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, four drivers have been charged since Feb. 20.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, four drivers have been charged since Feb. 20.More >>
The Omni is the city's tallest hotel, standing at 30 floors.More >>
The Omni is the city's tallest hotel, standing at 30 floors.More >>
With the Churchill Downs spring meet right around the corner, the track is planning a job fair at which dozens of positions will be available.More >>
With the Churchill Downs spring meet right around the corner, the track is planning a job fair at which dozens of positions will be available.More >>
The ninth-seeded Cards will play No. 8-seed Florida State at the Barclays Center at noon Wednesday.More >>
The ninth-seeded Cards will play No. 8-seed Florida State at the Barclays Center at noon Wednesday.More >>