'Call To Post': Churchill Downs announces job fair ahead of Derby season

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Nyquist won the 2016 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Source: Churchill Downs) Nyquist won the 2016 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Source: Churchill Downs)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the Churchill Downs spring meet right around the corner, the track is planning a job fair at which dozens of positions will be available.

The fair is scheduled to take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job seekers are asked to enter through the Clubhouse Gate (formerly known as Gate 10) and head to Millionaires' Row 4.

Churchill says it's looking to fill the following jobs:

+ Event staff
+ Ushers
+ Security
+ Supervisors
+ Restaurant/bar staff (front/back of house)
+ Concession stand attendants
+ Valets
+ Box-office attendants
+ Ticket takers
+ Program attendants

The spring meet runs from April 28 to June 30. The Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby are May 4 and May 5, respectively.

For more information and to register in advance, visit staffcalltopost.com. Interested candidates with further questions may email Louisville@csc-usa.com or call (502) 410-1555.

