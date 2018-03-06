4 commercial vehicle drivers facing drug charges in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Several commercial vehicle drivers accused of drug-related charges have been taken into custody in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, four drivers have been charged since Feb. 20.

Two of the arrests happened Monday.

One of the drivers, Theodore Sanders, 23, of Louisville, Kentucky, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Floyd County. The officer said he could smell burnt marijuana in the vehicle. Sanders was booked into Floyd County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana and operating a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Later Monday afternoon, a semi was pulled over on U.S. 31 South in Scott County, near the Clark County line. The driver of that semi, Benjamin M. McDaniel, 33, from Blue Mountain, Mississippi, was booked into Scott County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

No information was provided about the other two drivers.

ISP is encouraging anyone who sees an impaired driver to call 911.

