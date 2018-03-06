Great Lawn grass? Give it a month

The Great Lawn of Waterfront Park was completely under water during last week's flooding. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you've been down to the Great Lawn on Louisville's waterfront and been overwhelmed by the sheer amount of mud the flood left behind, you're not alone.

So are Waterfront Development Corporation crews who have the overwhelming task of clean-up at hand.

The lowest parts of the waterfront have the biggest mess: The Great Lawn, the Harbor Lawn and the Wharf.

Crews continue to clean up other areas of Waterfront Park first so they can tackle the Great Lawn all at once and get the mounds of mud bladed off, fire hosed down, rolled and then seeded.

Once that begins, Gary Pepper, the Director of Facilities for Waterfront Development, said Louisvillians should give it a month to see a major difference.

Will it be ready for Thunder Over Louisville? Pepper said he believes it will be, but added it likely will still be a little muddy so Thunder-goers might want to bring plastic to sit on.

