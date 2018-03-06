Man shot, killed on Cogan Blvd identified

Police found one victim on Cogan Blvd., and another nearby on Candace Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot Monday night has been identified.

Prince Zreeyah, 18, was shot multiple times in the 7300 block of Cogan Boulevard, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 shot, 1 killed off New Cut Rd

The shooting was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday.

Another man was also shot nearby on Candance Way. That victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police are investigating whether the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

