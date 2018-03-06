Phoenix acquires Briann January and trades Danielle Robinson

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Phoenix Mercury traded Danielle Robinson to the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 12 pick in the WNBA draft and acquired Briann January from the Indiana Fever for the eighth pick Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Robinson will likely back up starting point guard Lindsay Whalen. The Lynx also receive the Mercury's second-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The 31-year-old January has spent her entire career with the Fever after getting drafted sixth by Indiana in 2009. She has spent this offseason as an assistant coach with her alma mater Arizona State.

The move allows the Fever to stockpile draft picks as they now own the No. 2, 8 and 14 picks this year.

