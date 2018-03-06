Study: Kentucky, Louisville pay way more than average on car insurance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New data shows that the state of Kentucky, and the city of Louisville, pay more for car insurance than most states and cities.

According to a recent study by The Zebra, a car insurance comparison marketplace, Kentucky is the third-most expensive state in America in which to buy car insurance. The average annual bill is $2,050. The U.S. average is $1,427.

The average price for residents in the Louisville Metro area is $1,960, making it the 13th-most expensive Metro area in America.

By comparison, the average car insurance bill for Lexington residents is $1,626.

Below is a list of the most and least expensive ZIP codes for car insurance in the Metro Louisville area:

Most Expensive

1. 40212 ($2,779)

2. 40211 ($2,759)

3. 40210 ($2,756)

4. 40215 ($2,631)

5. 40203 ($2,597)

6. 40209 ($2,540)

7. 40208 ($2,494)

8. 40202 ($2,465)

9. 40214 ($2,271)

10. 40216 ($2,237)

Least Expensive

1. Pewee Valley 40056 ($1,744)

2. Finchville 40022 ($1,743)

3. Smithfield 40068 ($1,736)

4. Eminence 40019 ($1,734)

5. La Grange 40031 ($1,732)

6. Westport 40077 ($1,730)

7. Bethlehem 40007 ($1,727)

8. Shelbyville 40065 ($1,725)

9. Waddy 40076 ($1,723)

10. Bagdad 40003 ($1,714)

To see the full study by The Zebra, including what other states are paying, click here.

