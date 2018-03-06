Study: Kentucky, Louisville pay way more than average on car ins - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Study: Kentucky, Louisville pay way more than average on car insurance

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New data shows that the state of Kentucky, and the city of Louisville, pay more for car insurance than most states and cities.

According to a recent study by The Zebra, a car insurance comparison marketplace, Kentucky is the third-most expensive state in America in which to buy car insurance. The average annual bill is $2,050. The U.S. average is $1,427.

The average price for residents in the Louisville Metro area is $1,960, making it the 13th-most expensive Metro area in America.

By comparison, the average car insurance bill for Lexington residents is $1,626.

Below is a list of the most and least expensive ZIP codes for car insurance in the Metro Louisville area:

Most Expensive
1.     40212     ($2,779)
2.     40211    ($2,759)
3.     40210    ($2,756)
4.     40215    ($2,631)
5.     40203    ($2,597)
6.     40209    ($2,540)
7.     40208    ($2,494)
8.     40202    ($2,465)
9.     40214    ($2,271)
10.    40216    ($2,237)

Least Expensive
1.    Pewee Valley    40056    ($1,744)
2.    Finchville    40022    ($1,743)
3.    Smithfield    40068    ($1,736)
4.    Eminence    40019    ($1,734)
5.    La Grange    40031    ($1,732)
6.    Westport    40077    ($1,730)
7.    Bethlehem    40007    ($1,727)
8.    Shelbyville    40065    ($1,725)
9.    Waddy        40076    ($1,723)
10.    Bagdad        40003    ($1,714)

To see the full study by The Zebra, including what other states are paying, click here.

