Louisville chef leads community effort to help keep flood damaged restaurants afloat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the water finally begins to recede, those who make their living along the Ohio River are just starting their long journey to recovery.

The flood waters were not gracious to numerous bars and restaurants that line River Road. Now, renowned restaurateur Chef John Varanese is rallying the Louisville community in support of its food community.

The Ohio River flooding cut off revenue for several days and now significant resources are expected to be spent to cleanup and rebuild the eateries so they can reopen for business. To help fill the financial void, Varanese, who owns River House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Levee, and Varanese Restaurant, is hosting benefit concerts March 8 through March 10, for his colleagues in the food and beverage industry.

"I thought this flood brought our restaurant great challenges, especially for our first time experience, but when I look at some of my neighbors and how much work and challenges are ahead of them, I wanted to be able to help soften their hardships,” said Chef Varanese in a press release.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Great Lawn grass? Give it a month

+ 'Call To Post': Churchill Downs announces job fair ahead of Derby season

+ WAVE 3 News Alert Day: What you can expect in the forecast and from the WAVE 3 Weather team

Laurie Jane and The 45’s will headline the flood relief concert on March 8, from 7 P.M. to 11 P.M. at Levee, which is located at 3015 River Road.

Wax Factory will play on March 9, from 9 P.M. to 1 A.M. and Kirby’s Dreamland is scheduled to perform March 10 from 9 P.M. to 1 A.M.

Charitable donations are requested to the live concerts. All donations raised will go to River Road bars and restaurants that were damaged by the floods via APRON, Inc., a non-profit made up of chefs, servers, owners, and others whose mission is to support food and beverage workers in times of financial crisis. To learn more about APRON Inc., click here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.