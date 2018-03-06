Eastern Parkway's Dairy Kastle celebrates 40 years in service

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a sign spring is in the air, and summer isn't far behind! Dairy Kastle is once again serving delicious ice cream, spicy chili dogs and so much more!

The Eastern Parkway staple is celebrating 40-years, serving cool and hot treats.

"Dairy Kastle is a walk up experience that allows people to enjoy themselves with friends and family," said owners, Katherine Smith and Damian Vitale. "We work to create a fun experience for everyone. We look forward to seeing and serving all our great customers."

Dairy Kastle is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM and on Sunday's from 12 PM to 10 PM.

