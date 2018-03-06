Sure sign of spring: Ice cream shops open around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a sign spring is in the air, and summer isn't far behind! Dairy Kastle is once again serving delicious ice cream, spicy chili dogs and so much more!

The Eastern Parkway staple is celebrating 40-years, serving cool and hot treats.

"Dairy Kastle is a walk up experience that allows people to enjoy themselves with friends and family," said owners, Katherine Smith and Damian Vitale. "We work to create a fun experience for everyone. We look forward to seeing and serving all our great customers."

Dairy Kastle is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM and on Sunday's from 12 PM to 10 PM.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Omni: Luminaries turn out for luxury hotel opening in downtown Louisville

+ Picture of toddler's first bite of pizza goes viral

+ City of Hurstbourne residents concerned about Topgolf

Dairy Del also opening on Tuesday for the spring and summer seasons. Just like Dairy Kastle, Dairy Del is closed during the winter months.

Employees at the Shelby Street location tell WAVE 3 News they're excited for new menu items this season.

"We do have combos this year. you can get, ya know ... chili cheese dogs, hot dogs, BBQs, chicken sandwiches, you can get chips with it and a drink or fries and a shake for a little more," said Dairy Del employee Tracy Judd.

Dairy Del has multiple locations throughout Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.