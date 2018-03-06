Suspect fires gunshots, threatens officers with dynamite

Jonathan Yount is facing serious charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at officers and threatening them with dynamite. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing serious charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at officers and threatening them.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2018 Roundup

Officers were trying to serve an emergency protective order to 35-year-old Jonathan Yount on Atterbury Court late Monday night.

They were told he was in his neighbor's house, and when they entered the home, they heard Yount yelling at them from the basement, according to his arrest report.

The officers said Yount was telling them to get out of the house, warning them that if they didn't, "something bad will happen."

Yount, who allegedly owns multiple firearms, including an AR-15, implied to the officers that he had a half stick of dynamite and threatened to use it, the report said.

At one point, officers said Yount fired a single gunshot "from a small caliber weapon." About 10 minutes later, according to the report, he fired another gunshot.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.