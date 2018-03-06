Vice President Pence to talk taxes in Lexington on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Kentucky on Wednesday.

Vice President Pence will be in Lexington to deliver remarks at an America First Policies event, “Tax Cuts to Put America First”.

The event will be at More than a Bakery, in Versailles, starting at 10 AM. It will highlight President Trump’s policies, focusing on tax reform and how it will impact the state of Kentucky. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is the biggest tax overhaul in a generation.

America First Policies will host a roundtable discussion prior to the Vice President’s remarks to discuss the impact the President’s tax cuts are having in Lexington and the State of Kentucky. Roundtable discussion panelists include: U.S. Representative Andy Barr, Mr. Bill Quigg, President of More Than a Bakery, and Mr. Daniel Harrison, Partner of Country Boy Brewing.

Governor Matt Bevin will introduce Vice President Pence before giving his formal remarks at noon.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 'Call To Post': Churchill Downs announces job fair ahead of Derby season

+ Louisville chef leads community effort to help keep flood damaged restaurants afloat

+ Study: Kentucky, Louisville pay way more than average on car insurance

After Vice President Pence is finished at the “Tax Cuts to Put America First”, he will then return to Washington D.C.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.