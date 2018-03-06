Murray State creates scholarship to honor victim of Marshall County High School shooting

A scholarship has been developed at Murray State University in memory of a student shot and killed in January at Marshall County High School.

Murray State University’s School of Nursing and Health Professions has partnered with the Kentucky Nurses Association in creating the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship to honor Holt.

Holt was one of two Marshall County High School students who lost their lives during the tragic events at Marshall County High School in January. Holt’s professional ambitions included becoming an obstetrical nurse.

Scholarship recipients must be graduates of Marshall County High School and either admitted to Murray State’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program or graduates of West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) who have been admitted to the RN-to-BSN program at Murray State.

Scholarship preference shall be given to students who were members of the Health Occupations Students of America, now known as Future Health Professionals.

“After hearing about Bailey’s desire to be a nurse, Murray State University’s School of Nursing and the Kentucky Nurses Association decided to join forces to honor her by creating a scholarship in her memory,” said Nancy Armstrong, a nursing faculty member at Murray State and chair of the west Kentucky chapter of the Kentucky Nurses Association. “It is our hope that this scholarship will provide comfort to Bailey’s family and allow her desire to serve and care for others to continue through the work of future nurses from the Marshall County community.”

Any individual interested in making a donation to the Bailey Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship can click here to make a secure gift online.

Checks, made payable to the MSU Foundation, should include “Bailey Holt Scholarship” in the subject/memo line, and can be mailed to Murray State’s Office of Development at 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.

Individuals can also call toll-free at 1-877-282-0033 to give.

