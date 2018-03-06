American Greetings Corporation announces Bardstown location to close

American Greetings manufacturing facility in Bardstown will close by Feb. 2019. (Source: KY Standard)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - American Greetings Corporation announced on Tuesday it will be closing its manufacturing facility in Bardstown by the end of Feb. 2019.

It will be a blow to the local economy, as the business is one of Nelson County's top five employers.

The company's decision to close comes after an evaluation of the company's future production needs, a press release stated.

The Bardstown facility is responsible for greeting card manufacturing, and as part of the transition and closure plan, available space and capacity within the American Greetings network will be utilized.

It opened in 1984 and currently employs 446 associates.

The Nelson County Economic Office plans to hold a job fair to help the workers who will soon be out of a job. They told us they are working with the state to see what can be done.

