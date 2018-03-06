Marshall Co., KY sheriff visits White House, talks with Presiden - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Marshall Co., KY sheriff visits White House, talks with President Trump

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Marshall County Sheriff Byars talked with the President about several issues (Source: KFVS) Marshall County Sheriff Byars talked with the President about several issues (Source: KFVS)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff Kevin Byars visited the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, March 1.

He talked with the President, Vice President and others about school violence.

Byars discussed possible funding for more resource officers and building changes and mental health.

