Marshall Co., KY sheriff visits White House, talks with President Trump

Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect were released on Thursday, March 1.

Court documents regarding the case against the Marshall County High School shooting suspect were released on Thursday, March 1.

Court documents: Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect led detectives to gun

Court documents: Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect led detectives to gun

Also on WAVE 3.com

Marshall County Sheriff Byars talked with the President about several issues (Source: KFVS)

Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff Kevin Byars visited the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, March 1.

He talked with the President, Vice President and others about school violence.

Byars discussed possible funding for more resource officers and building changes and mental health.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.