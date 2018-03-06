Southern Indiana community comes together to help flood victims

Flood victims will get supplies delivered to them from members of the Southern Indiana community. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – As the floodwaters continue to go down, those in WAVE Country continue to help one another.

Northside Church of Christ is stepping up to help the flood victims in Jeffersonville.

With the help of Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, members of area churches are distributing items including cleaning supplies, baby items, box fans, water and more.

"We as Christian servants try to serve in any manner that we can, in a Gospel kind of way or a material kind of way," said outreach helper Bill Mendenholl. "Today we have a lot of products to give away for flood relief."

If you're a victim of flooding, you can contact the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross for help.

