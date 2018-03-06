Sister, father of slain 6-year-old testify against suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Family members of a slain Kentucky 6-year-old have testified in the murder trial of the Indiana dialysis nurse accused of stabbing him to death.

Thirteen-year-old Koral Tipton testified Monday that she awoke on Dec. 7, 2015, and saw Ronald Exantus standing above her little brother, Logan Tipton, with a butcher knife in one hand and a butter knife in the other. Logan's father, Dean Tipton, testified he didn't know Exantus before the attack, quelling theories the attack was a disagreement gone wrong.

Defense attorneys Josh Miller and Bridget Hofler say a mental illness caused Exantus' attack. But prosecutors say Exantus voluntarily took synthetic drugs that triggered his psychosis. Holfer says a blood sample from Exantus only showed a non-active ingredient of marijuana. A psychiatrist and toxicologist are set to testify Friday.

Exantus could get death if convicted.

