Muhammad Ali Center reopens after downtown flooding

The Muhammad Ali Center will be closed to the public for several more days due to extensive flooding of the Ohio River. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A week after the flood waters began to recede, the Muhammad Ali Center is back open.

The Muhammad Ali Center closed its doors on Feb 26 due to the Ohio River's historic flooding. Water was to high within the city-owned parking garage and inside the elevator pits, resulting in the Ali Center shutting off power to the building.

Now that the floodwaters have receded, the damage has been evaluated, the center has been cleaned, and it's now ready for visitors.

"We are very happy to say that everything is a go," said Jeanie Kahnke with the Muhammad Ali Center. "The water's receding in the parking garage, it's receding everywhere so we're open for visitors to come in and enjoy our exhibits."

Now is the perfect time to head to the Muhammad Ali Center, a new exhibit will be on display beginning on March 8th, called "Shining A Light" and is focused on women refugees.

