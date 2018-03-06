Police: Southern Indiana man threatened to shoot co-workers

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man was arrested for threatening to shoot his co-workers, police say.

Alexander Ross is charged with intimidation and is being held on a $10,000 court cash security bond, plus conditions that he report daily to the court and possess no weapons should he be released on that bond.

Ross worked for Autoneum in Jeffersonville and reportedly threatened to "shoot up" the business, and kill co-workers.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man shot, killed on Cogan Blvd identified

+ 4 commercial vehicle drivers facing drug charges in southern Indiana

+ Suspect fires gunshots, threatens officers with dynamite

Ross's next court date is April 24, 2018 for a pretrial hearing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.