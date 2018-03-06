Police: Southern Indiana man threatened to shoot co-workers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Southern Indiana man threatened to shoot co-workers

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man was arrested for threatening to shoot his co-workers, police say.

Alexander Ross is charged with intimidation and is being held on a $10,000 court cash security bond, plus conditions that he report daily to the court and possess no weapons should he be released on that bond.

Ross worked for Autoneum in Jeffersonville and reportedly threatened to "shoot up" the business, and kill co-workers.

Ross's next court date is April 24, 2018 for a pretrial hearing.

