WKU adds Arkansas to football and basketball schedule

WKU ADDS ARKANSAS TO FUTURE HOME MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE IN THREE-GAME, MULTI-SPORT SERIES

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU and Arkansas have agreed to a three-game series over men’s basketball and football which brings the Southeastern Conference’s Razorbacks to E.A. Diddle Arena in 2019-20.

As part of the agreement, the Hilltoppers will travel to Fayetteville in 2019 for a single football game and have a home-and-home series in men’s basketball. WKU will travel to Fayetteville during the 2018-19 season in men’s basketball and receive a return visit the following season.

“We are always looking for compelling match ups in our football and men’s basketball schedules, and adding the Arkansas Razorbacks is a very exciting addition for both programs,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “There was a true rebirth in the atmosphere inside Diddle Arena this season. With Wisconsin and St. Mary’s scheduled to visit next year, the addition of Arkansas in 2019-20 continues the upward trajectory of our men’s basketball scheduling. The proximity of Arkansas to Bowling Green will also enable our fans to travel to Fayetteville and experience unique men’s basketball and football environments.”

WKU last squared off against the Razorbacks in men’s basketball during the 1974-75 season when the Hilltoppers came away with a 74-63 victory inside Diddle Arena. It remains Arkansas’ only visit to Diddle Arena, and the series currently sits at a 4-2 advantage in favor of the Razorbacks. It will be the first visit to Diddle Arena by an SEC team since Ole Miss during the 2013-14 season. Head coach Rick Stansbury is 16-14 all-time against Arkansas.

MATCH-UP DATES

MBB: TBD 2018-19; Fayetteville, Ark. (or Little Rock, Ark.)

FB: Nov. 9, 2019; Fayetteville, Ark. (or Little Rock, Ark.)

MBB: TBD 2019-20; Bowling Green, Ky.

The Razorbacks are one of just five current SEC members WKU has never faced on the football gridiron but will become the 10th when WKU travels to Fayetteville for the first time on Nov. 9, 2019. To accommodate the game, a previously scheduled game at Indiana has been moved to the 2022 season.

Official release from WKU sports information