Bill that discusses home baking, selling discussed in Frankfort on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A bill that would expand the acceptable foods sold by "home based baker or cooks" was up for discussion in Frankfort on Tuesday.

House Bill 263 would redefine "retail food store" and the "home-based processor."

The bill would also make it legal for those baking and designing cakes in their homes to then turn around and make a profit off of their goods.

The bill will also require a registration process for these bakers and a possible annual inspection for the cooks.

Revisions are expected with House Bill 263.

The bill is expected to be back on the agenda again for next week's Agriculture Committee meeting.

