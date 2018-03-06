Indiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A man has been sentenced for the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Charley Hollin,62, was sentenced on Tuesday in Jackson County. He received 30 years in prison and an additional 10 years on home incarceration.

Nearly 20 years ago, Hollin disappeared from southern Indiana, after police say he kidnapped the child at knife point, molested her and then left her naked on the side of the road.

Federal authorities say he fled after the crime, first to Minnesota, then to Oregon. They also say he had been living as Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who died in a 1975 crash in Fayette County, Kentucky.

Hollin was caught in March 2017, at his place of employment in Oregon.

