Four Roses Bourbon released commemorative Derby Festival poster bottle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Signs of the Kentucky Derby Festival can be found everywhere in the spring, including on bourbon bottles.

On Tuesday evening, Four Roses Bourbon released their commemorative Derby Festival Poster Special Selection Single Barrel Bourbon, featuring the image of the 2018 Derby Festival Official Poster designed by Louisville artists and twin sisters, Jeaneen Barnhart and Doreen Barnhart DeHart, and a single barrel bourbon selected by Festival Officials.

“This year’s poster is another iconic piece created by the Barnharts,” said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO in a press release. “Their artwork can be found all around Louisville, and that now includes on bourbon bottles.”

Representatives from the Kentucky Derby Festival, along with Master Distiller, Brent Elliott, participated in a barrel tasting and selection at the Four Roses’ Warehouse and Bottling Facility back in December, where they chose their favorite barrel of Four Roses. The selected bourbon was then bottled and specially labeled to include a miniature image of the 2018 Festival poster.

The special selection bottle can be purchased for $69.99.

The 2018 poster image, released in February, features the “Spirited Pegasus,” created with a spontaneous flow of oil pastel sticks and oil wash brushstrokes. There is also a "Fleur de Festival" emblem, which is a composite of images that represent the Kentucky Derby Festival and its many events.

