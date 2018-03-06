3 Louisville men charged with several counts of robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisville men were indicted by grand jury on Tuesday, with multiple counts of robbery and Hobbs Act robbery of commercial businesses.

Antonio D. Mitchell, 21, Dajohn M. Roberts, 20, and Vontre Murphy, 20, were charged in a 13 count indictment, with charges including robbing five Family Dollars stores and a Dollar General Store between April 12, 2017 and May 29, 2017.

The are also charged with brandishing a firearm.

If convicted at trial, the defendants could be sentenced to no more than 20 years for each robbery, and an additional seven years for each Hobbs Act violation.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ream and is being investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

