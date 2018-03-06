2 arrested for stabbing on MegaBus

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested two people in connection to a stabbing on a MegaBus.

According to police, they were called around 6 AM Tuesday to the report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of E Tipton Street.

The initial investigation determined that the stabbing occurred while the bus was traveling south on I-65. After the stabbing occurred, the bus driver exited the interstate and stopped at a gas station and waited for officers to arrive.

Xavier Collins, 19, of Chicago, was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for treatment of non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

A female suspect, who is Collins' girlfriend, Lebria Graham, 19, also of Chicago, was detained for questioning. The suspected weapon was recovered from the scene.

Further investigation by ISP Detectives determined that Graham and Collins were allegedly playing a “game” with the knife while they were on the upper deck of the bus. At some point during the game, Graham stabbed Collins in his leg with the knife.

Graham was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. Police say Collins became uncooperative in the investigation and provided a false name to investigators.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Collins was arrested on charges of Obstruction of Justice and False Informing.

Both Collins and Graham were transported to the Jackson County Jail pending their initial appearances in court.



The investigation is ongoing.

