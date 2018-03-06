Guns removed from home of man accused in Indiana church threat

Sara Sontag volunteers with Voices for Children, a CASA nonprofit providing a court-appointed advocate for children in need. She said it’s not an easy task for her or the other volunteers, but it’s desperately needed to help kids in need.More >>
American Greetings opened in Bardstown in 1984. It's one of the top three employers in Nelson County. Because of its reach, nearly 450 people will be out of work.More >>
Still cleaning up flood damage, the folks at American Turners on River Road are also preparing for their 68th annual fundraiser circus. The show was delayed, but not canceled.More >>
With Wednesday's win, the Cards move on to the quarterfinals to play Virginia. That game will be shown live on WAVE 3 News on Thursday at noon.More >>
Adrian Smith is accused of threatening the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Madison, Indiana.More >>
