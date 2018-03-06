Guns removed from home of man accused in Indiana church threat

Some of the items seized From Adrian Smith's residence by police. (Source: Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutor's Office)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A Madison, Indiana man is accused of threatening the Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Adrian Smith went before a judge Wednesday for an initial hearing on revoking his bond. Smith was taken to the Jefferson County Jail after being brought to a hospital following his alleged threats against the church.

Adrian Smith lives directly across from the church, and officials said he's been known to have hallucinations.

Smith called police in February reporting there were unwanted people in his home. Inside his home, police found a number of guns and ammunition which were later seized. Police reported that Smith claimed that there were KGB and FBI agents inside the church who were spying on him.

Jefferson County, Indiana Prosecutor David Sutter said Smith reportedly threatened to his neighbors and to investigators that he planned to “take care of it." Because of his proximity to the church and his threats, a number of guns were removed from his home, according to reports.



A judge set a $100,000 cash bond for Smith and ordered no contact between Smith and the church or its members should he post that bond. A hearing will be held in April to determine if the two-year suspended jail sentence for Smith will be served in full or in part as a result of the threats and subsequent arrest.

Sutter said his office is reviewing potential charges for the threats against the church.

