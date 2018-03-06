Police: Indiana man makes threats against church

Some of the items seized From Adrian Smith's residence by police. (Source: Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutor's Office)

Some of the items seized From Adrian Smith's residence by police. (Source: Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutor's Office)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A Madison, Indiana man is accused of threatening the Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Adrian Smith lives directly across from the Church, and officials say he's been known to have hallucinations.

Smith has claimed people from the church were spying on him and threatened he would "take care of it."

Indiana police removed several guns from his home.

"He had made some allegations that he had made previously to neighbors and that day that there were FBI or KGB agents inside that were conspiring against him," said Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutor David Sutter.



MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 4 commercial vehicle drivers facing drug charges in southern Indiana

+ 2 arrested for stabbing on MegaBus

+ 3 Louisville men charged with several counts of robbery

Smith is currently in jail for violating probation.

Police are also reviewing potential charges for the threats against the church.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.