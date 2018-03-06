Downtown neighbors welcome long-awaited market at Omni Hotel

We compared the prices of brand name items sold at Falls City Market to the prices at Walmart and found little difference. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The market's meat selection isn't cheap, but it's locally sourced. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Falls City Market inside the recently opened Omni Hotel brings fresh produce to downtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is plenty about the new Omni Louisville Hotel that guests will love.

But, with the newest and only grocery store downtown, neighbors told us Falls City Market is the solution they've been waiting on for years.

"I think it's great that there's fresh produce and there's options for people who live downtown that can get to a butcher shop or that type of thing, things that are locally sourced," shopper Susan Beck said. "It's great."

Along with conventional grocery items, the grocery store also has grab-and-go offerings: a fresh bakery, a BBQ hot station, and a fresh sushi station.

"I don't have to leave downtown anymore," shopper Hollis Real said. "I can do everything I need to do downtown so living downtown is great."

We compared the prices of butter, a half gallon of milk and a dozen eggs at the new market, to the same brand items at Walmart.

At Fall City Market, the total was $6.37. The Walmart purchase totaled $6.78.

Shoppers who spend at least $5.00 at the grocery store will get garage parking validated.

