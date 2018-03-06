Police: Man steals hundreds of snack cakes, sells them on social media

Only 185 of the over 500 cases were recovered. (Source: Williamsburg PD)

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A Williamsburg man was taken into custody, after police say he stole $400 and over 500 cases of snack cakes.

Police arrested James E Carrolll, 49, after a Facebook tip lead them Carrol, who was selling the boxes of snacks on Facebook.

When police searched Carroll's residence, they found 185 boxes of snack cakes that had been stolen from a storage unit that was being rented by a local food vendor.

The snack cakes police were able to recover, are valued at over $300.



Carroll is charged with receiving stolen property over $500.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center without incident.

