Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
4th Region=
Championship=
Warren Central 65, Bowling Green 53
5th Region=
Championship=
John Hardin 45, LaRue Co. 44
6th Region=
Championship=
Lou. Fern Creek 49, Lou. Jeffersontown 48
8th Region=
Championship=
Oldham Co. 71, South Oldham 56
10th Region=
Championship=
Campbell Co. 68, Scott 62
15th Region=
Championship=
Pikeville 52, Johnson Central 45
16th Region=
Championship=
Boyd Co. 54, Ashland Blazer 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.