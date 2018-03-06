Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

4th Region=

Championship=

Warren Central 65, Bowling Green 53

5th Region=

Championship=

John Hardin 45, LaRue Co. 44

6th Region=

Championship=

Lou. Fern Creek 49, Lou. Jeffersontown 48

8th Region=

Championship=

Oldham Co. 71, South Oldham 56

10th Region=

Championship=

Campbell Co. 68, Scott 62

15th Region=

Championship=

Pikeville 52, Johnson Central 45

16th Region=

Championship=

Boyd Co. 54, Ashland Blazer 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

