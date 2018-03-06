Suspect cited 'Grey's Anatomy' in fatal child stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An Indiana dialysis nurse charged in the fatal stabbing of a Kentucky 6-year-old says in a recorded interview with police that he was lost and wound up in the town where the child lived.

News outlets report that in the video interview shown to jurors Tuesday, 34-year-old Ronald Exantus told Versailles police that he ended up in 6-year-old Logan Tipton's Kentucky town, parking on Gray Street. He told police he chose that street because it reminded him of "Grey's Anatomy," a televised medical drama his defense team said Exantus had binge-watched in the days prior to Tipton's death on Dec. 7, 2015.

In the video, Exantus told police that "Grey's Anatomy" reminded him of "knives for surgery," which he decided to perform.

Defense attorneys argue Exantus was mentally ill, but prosecutors say he was in a state of psychosis self-induced by synthetic drugs.

