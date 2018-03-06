House votes to impose fees for some handicap placards

If HB 81 is passed, Kentucky will begin charging people for multiple handicap parking plackards.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky would begin charging people for multiple handicap parking placards under a bill that has cleared the state House of Representatives.

Kentucky had issued just over 32,000 disabled parking placards in 2008. In 2009, one year after the state stopped charging a fee, the state issued 209,000 placards. The explosion in placards has made it difficult for people like David Allgood to find a parking spot. Allgood is a quadriplegic who needs 96 inches of space next to his van to deploy a ramp for his wheelchair.

House Bill 81 would still let disabled people get one handicap parking placard for free. But it would cost $10 to get another one.

The bill cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 85-10 and now heads to the state Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.