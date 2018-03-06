Arrest made in connection to February school burglary

An arrest was made in last month's break-in at a Daviess County high school.

Deputies linked Kelby Roberts, 21-years-old, of Philpot to the crime.

The burglary happened Feb. 6 at Trinity Catholic High School in Whitesville. Deputies say more than $10,000 worth of items was taken or damaged.

We are told the investigation is still on-going.

