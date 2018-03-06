Controversial Villa Hills development approved - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Controversial Villa Hills development approved

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
VILLA HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

A controversial proposed Villa Hills development was approved Tuesday night after much debate in recent months.

The development would include new condos, apartments, a space for small shops, businesses, and a park area.

There have been mixed reactions on developer plans to transform it into residential and retail space, a future many residents hadn't envisioned for the city.

There is no word on when the construction will begin.

