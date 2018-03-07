New line of Barbies features history-making women - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New line of Barbies features history-making women

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Each doll will come with historical information about the woman they represent. (Source: Mattel) Each doll will come with historical information about the woman they represent. (Source: Mattel)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mattel is celebrating International Women's Day a bit early by releasing a new line Barbie dolls featuring history-making women. 

They include:

  • Gold-medal snowboarder Chloe Kim
  • "Wonder Women" director Patty Jenkins
  • Artist Frida Kahlo
  • Boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE
  • Fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad 
  • Conservationist Bindi Irwin
  • Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart
  • Volleyball champion Hui Ruoq
  • Model and body activist Ashley Graham
  • NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson
  • Principal ballerina Misty Copeland
  • Journalist Martyna Wojciechowska
  • Film director Ava Duvernay
  • Prima ballerina Yuan Yuan Tan
  • Designer and entrepreneur Leyla Piedayesh

The dolls are part of the new collection called "Inspiring Women", aimed to highlight positive role models.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No word on when the dolls will be available for sale.

Each doll will come with historical information about the woman they represent.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly