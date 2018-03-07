New line of Barbies features history-making women

Each doll will come with historical information about the woman they represent. (Source: Mattel)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mattel is celebrating International Women's Day a bit early by releasing a new line Barbie dolls featuring history-making women.

They include:

Gold-medal snowboarder Chloe Kim

"Wonder Women" director Patty Jenkins

Artist Frida Kahlo

Boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE

Fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad

Conservationist Bindi Irwin

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart

Volleyball champion Hui Ruoq

Model and body activist Ashley Graham

NASA mathematician and physicist Katherine Johnson

Principal ballerina Misty Copeland

Journalist Martyna Wojciechowska

Film director Ava Duvernay

Prima ballerina Yuan Yuan Tan

Designer and entrepreneur Leyla Piedayesh

The dolls are part of the new collection called "Inspiring Women", aimed to highlight positive role models.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No word on when the dolls will be available for sale.

Each doll will come with historical information about the woman they represent.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.