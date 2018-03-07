Hen lays huge egg with smaller egg inside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Only in Australia. Stockman's Eggs in Queensland posted a picture this weekend of an unusual egg that one poor unfortunate hen produced.

The large egg weighed in at 176 grams, or 6.20 ounces. Average eggs sold in stores range from 1.5 to 2.5 ounces each. So that's a pretty big egg. But wait, there's more. Inside that massive egg was another fully formed egg.

Twitter users had plenty to say about the egg-ceptional discovery, with one user tweeting, "Please say there's an even smaller one inside the second."

From mashable.com

