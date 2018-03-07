Kentucky girl needs your help to compete in Final Four game

Contestants were nominated from across the United States and Lexy was the only nominee from Kentucky. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Kentucky senior has a shot at competing in the Final Four.

Lexy Lake, of Harrodsburg, is currently in the semi-final round of the Girl’s 3-point High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote Competition.

Contestants were nominated from across the United States and Lexy was the only nominee from Kentucky. The winner will get to go to San Antonio, Texas and participate in a shooting competition against 15 other girls during a Final Four game on April 1.

Lexy plays basketball for Mercer County High School where has 1,296 career points, including 314 3-pointers.

The voting round to send Lexy to the finals ends March 8 at 1 p.m.

