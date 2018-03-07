It's spring break and beer is flowing - on a Florida highway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's spring break and beer is flowing - on a Florida highway

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) - Spring break is underway and the beer is already flowing - onto a Florida interstate highway.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said on Facebook Wednesday that a tractor-trailer carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo onto Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Michael Nolan Powell of Simpsonville, South Carolina, failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the truck running onto the shoulder of the road before overturning. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is charged with careless driving.

Troopers said about 60,000 pounds (27,000 kilograms) of Busch beer was tossed from the trailer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-03-07 16:12:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-03-08 01:36:11 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

  • Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

    Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:30 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-03-08 01:35:26 GMT
    Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.More >>
    Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.More >>

  • Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Jeff Sessions, California governor clash as feud escalates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-03-08 01:34:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly