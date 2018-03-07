Police: Runaway zebra killed by car in Phoenix suburb - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Runaway zebra killed by car in Phoenix suburb

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a zebra was killed when a number of the animals broke out of the grounds of an Arizona festival and were wandering on a nearby road.

The accident on Wednesday morning occurred near the grounds of the Chandler Ostrich Festival in a suburb of Phoenix.

Chandler police Sgt. Daniel Mejia says the SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Ostrich Festival, which will be held this weekend, attracts hundreds of thousands of people. Activities include ostrich races and ostrich-themed activities and a parade.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

